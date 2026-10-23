Why Dove Cameron Asked Kenny Ortega to Officiate Her Wedding to Damiano David

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Dove Cameron knew she wanted Kenny Ortega to officiate her wedding to Damiano David long before her ceremony.

The 30-year-old actress told Coveteur in a new interview that she and Damiano, 27, knew they wanted “someone who meant something to one of us personally.”

The “Boyfriend” singer also explained that her husband felt it was fitting the officiant be close to Dove because many of her guest list couldn’t make it.

“It was his idea to have it be someone from my side, mostly because my father couldn’t be there, and because we were getting married in Italy, [and] some of my guest list couldn’t make it due to the time commitment and busy schedules,” she explained.

RELATED: Dove Cameron & Damiano David Wedding Details Revealed: 9 Things We Learned About Their 3-Day Italian Celebration!

“I’ve been very lucky to have a large number of mentors and father figures alike, who stepped into my life in a nurturing role when I was looking for it,” Dove said of the filmmaker. “Kenny will forever be one of the first people to see me for who I was, to choose me, nurture me, and help me become who I am.”

How did Dove Cameron and Kenny Ortega meet?

Dove and Kenny met during the pre-production of the Disney Channel original movie Descendants, in which Dove played the lead role of Mal.

Kenny worked as the director and choreographer of the main three Descendants movie from the 2015-2019 trilogy. He also executive produced all three films.

RELATED: Dove Cameron Is Married to Damiano David: See Their Wedding Photos!

He’s also known for directing and choreographing the High School Musical trilogy, The Cheetah Girls 2, Newsies, and Hocus Pocus, not to mention acting as choreographer on many classic ’80s films like Dirty Dancing, Pretty in Pink, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

While speaking to Coveteur, Dove half-joked,” who is more of a showman than the Kenny Ortega?”

Posted To:David Damiano Dove Cameron Kenny Ortega Wedding