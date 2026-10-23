Will ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Wear Halloween Costumes for 2026 Show?

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If you are wondering if The View co-hosts will be dressing up for Halloween this year, we now have an answer.

If you don’t know, the hosts – which currently include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farrah Griffin – have not dressed in Halloween costumes since 2023.

Will The View Co-Hosts Be Wearing Halloween Costumes on Air This Year?

The answer is…no. The View co-hosts will not be dressing up again this year, EW reports.

Last year, they pre-filmed a cold open for Halloween, and the listing for next week’s show does include their famed “Boo Are You Wearing?” featuring children dressed in costumes.

In 2024, it was said the hosts decided to skip the Halloween tradition because it was an election year and in order to wear the costumes, the show would have had to have been pre-taped. However, with the Presidential election just days away, they did not want to forego a live show.

Posted To:ABC Television The View