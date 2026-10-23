‘Winter Wonderlanes’ Cast, Plot, Filming Locations & How to Watch The Newest Hallmark Christmas Movie

Credit: Hallmark Media

Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie is centered around a beloved bowling alley and the well-traveled restaurateur that wants to prevent it from being sold.

The main character, Audrey, returns home for Thanksgiving amid the sad news her late grandfather’s bowling alley will be sold. She works to save the bowling alley with a local news reporter and sparks fly!

The movie premieres on Friday night (October 23), and stars Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti. Here’s everything to know about the cast, plot, and how to watch.

Meet the Winter Wonderlanes cast

Ashley Newbrough is an American and Canadian actress who hails from Toronto, Canada. She’s best known for starring in The CW series Privileged and has also appeared in TV shows like Rent A Goalie, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Mistresses, and 1-800 Missing. She has also starred in many Lifetime and Hallmark Channel TV movies like Christmas Love Letter, Love Under the Stars, Small Town Christmas, Love in Glacier Nation: A National Park Romance.

Is Ashley Newbrough married or single? All about her dating history!

Franco Lo Presti is also Canadian and was raised in Ontario. His television credits include Heated Rivalry, Days of Our Lives, and Tracker. He has also starred in many Hallmark Channel films already, like 14 Love Letters and Unwrapping Christmas.

Find out if Franco Lo Presti is married or single!

What is Winter Wonderlanes about?

Here is the official synopsis shared by Hallmark:

Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.

Where was Winter Wonderlanes filmed?

Filming for Winter Wonderlanes took place primarily in Ontario, in and around Ottawa. One of the film’s actors, Michael Goldin Shore, shared a photo on Instagram after filming had wrapped to express how fun the experience was.

Part of the movie filmed at the Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Ottawa Valley, according to the company’s Facebook page. Two other upcoming 2026 Hallmark Christmas movies also filmed there! Scenes were also reportedly filmed at Orlean’s Bowler.

How to watch Winter Wonderlanes

Winter Wonderlanes premieres Friday, October 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream on Hallmark+ beginning Saturday, October 24.

Hallmark has also scheduled these additional airings:

Saturday, October 24, at 6/5c

Sunday, November 1, at 2/1c

Wednesday, November 4, at 8/7c

Tuesday, November 24, at 8 AM/7 AM c

The movie is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup. You can check out the full schedule here.

Posted To:Ashley Newbrough Franco Lo Presti Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies Television