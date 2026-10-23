Zendaya to Campaign in Best Actress Category at Oscars 2027 (Report)

Credit: Warner Bros

Zendaya is reportedly eyeing a Best Actress nomination at the upcoming 2027 Oscars for her upcoming film Dune: Part Three!

The 30-year-old two-time Emmy Award-winning actress has not been nominated for an Oscar yet, and this could take her career to the next level after starring in several acclaimed films over the past few years.

According to a new report from Variety, multiple sources reveal that Zendaya is set to campaign in the Best Actress category at the upcoming ceremony in March 2027.

This marks a shift from the past two Dune movies, where her campaigns were positioned in the Best Supporting Actress category.

However, the Best Actress campaign comes as her character Chani is more involved in the upcoming movie, which hits theaters on December 18th, just 13 days before the eligibility period ends.

Dune and Dune: Part Two have won a collective eight Oscar awards, though none in the acting categories.

Dune: Part Three is the actress’ final film of the year, following a stacked lineup of releases in 2026.

She kicked off the year with The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson. Zendaya then had two back-to-back releases with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both with her husband, Tom Holland.

Robert, of course, was also in The Odyssey and joins the cast of Dune: Part Three, marking three films in one year for the actors!

Zendaya would be entering an already stacked Best Actress category, with recent predictions including Obsession‘s Inde Navarette, The Debut‘s Julianne Moore, The Invite‘s Olivia Wilde, Tender Loving Care‘s Marion Bailey, and Rose‘s Sandra Huller among the top predicted nominees.

Also reportedly up for possible nominations are Disclosure Day‘s Emily Blunt and Fjord‘s Renate Reinsve, who was nominated in the category in 2026 for A Sentimental Value. Zendaya is also listed as a top-tier contender for The Drama, though that nomination is further down the prediction list.

Posted To:2027 Oscars Dune: Part Three Movies Oscars Zendaya