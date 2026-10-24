Ariana Madix’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Jewelry & Other Items Stolen

Oct 24, 2026 1 min read
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Ariana Madix posing in front of step and repeat
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Ariana Madix is dealing with a scary situation after her Los Angeles-area home was burglarized.

The 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum and Love Island USA host had jewelry and other belongings stolen from her home during a break-in on Saturday (October 17), according to Page Six.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the burglary to the outlet.

TMZ reports that a neighbor contacted police after the incident. When officers investigated, they discovered that the back door of Ariana‘s home had been shattered.

Authorities believe the broken door may have been how the burglar entered the property.

Jewelry and other personal belongings were taken, although the total value of the stolen items has not been revealed.

Police have not released a description of any potential suspects, and it’s unclear whether Ariana was home when the burglary happened.

Ariana Madix poses before an In Conversation for Peacock's "Love Island USA": at 92NY on August 17, 2026 in New York City

Ariana has not publicly commented on the incident as of this writing.

The reality star purchased the Los Angeles home for approximately $1.6 million in 2024, following her highly publicized split from Tom Sandoval.

The former couple previously shared another Los Angeles home, which they sold earlier this year after resolving a legal dispute over the property.

Ariana has since continued her television career as the host of Love Island USA and is currently appearing on Broadway in Just in Time.

Our thoughts are with Ariana following the break-in.

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