‘Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard’s Fake Pregnancy Accuser Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail

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Clayton Echard‘s fake pregnancy accuser has been sentenced to jail.

Laura Owens, 36, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation on Friday (October 23) in Arizona after pleading guilty to four felony charges.

The charges stemmed from false pregnancy claims involving the 33-year-old former Bachelor star and another man.

Laura previously claimed that Clayton had gotten her pregnant with twins in 2023, and she filed a lawsuit against him.

However, investigators later determined that she had faked evidence, including an ultrasound image and a pregnancy video, and lied under oath.

She pleaded guilty to four felonies in August, including fraud, identity theft and lying under oath.

What happened during Laura Owens’ sentencing?

Both Clayton and Laura addressed the court during Friday’s hearing.

“I pleaded guilty to four felonies, and I am profoundly, profoundly sorry for the pain, distress and expense that I’ve caused them,” Laura said, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

However, Clayton questioned whether her apology was sincere.

“She doesn’t feel sorry. She’s just sorry she got caught,” he told the judge.

The court ultimately sentenced Laura to 30 days in jail, along with probation.

According to Arizona’s Family, the judge also imposed an additional 12-month jail term that could be avoided if she follows the court’s conditions.

She could face up to 12 and a half years in prison if she violates her probation.

Following the hearing, Clayton expressed disappointment with the sentence.

He told local station KPNX that he felt the judge had failed him.

“I have nothing else to say. Anything else I say will just come from a place of anger…the judge showed he had no spine and the system failed me,” he said.

Laura had initially faced 14 felony charges before accepting a deal to plead guilty to four of them. The remaining charges were dropped as part of that agreement.

Clayton previously opened up about the experience after Laura pleaded guilty in August. Find out what he said about the case and his reaction to her guilty plea.

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