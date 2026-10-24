Celebrity Stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Petra Flannery & Tara Swennen Join Henry & Henry for Intimate Fine Jewelry Dinner in Beverly Hills

Oct 24, 2026 1 min read
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Henry & Henry Jewelry Celebration
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Henry & Henry celebrated its fine jewelry collection with an intimate dinner at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on Thursday evening (October 22).

Hosted by the jewelry brand’s founder and creative director Jake Lewis, the exclusive gathering brought together a stylish group of fashion insiders, creatives, and tastemakers for an evening dedicated to discovering the brand’s fine jewelry collection and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Among the guests were celebrity stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Petra Flannery and Tara Swennen, Lucian Grainge (chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group) and his son Elliot Grainge (CEO of Atlantic Music Group), U Beauty skincare founder Tina Craig, The Dapper Swede Caviar’s Johan Gyllenkrok, Mahjong Megachurch co-founder Jared Eng, and fashion fixtures Stephanie Anderson, NJ Falk, Pia Mehta and Claudine Joseph.

The evening began with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by an intimate dinner at 7 p.m. in the hotel’s alcove, providing an elegant setting for guests to mingle and explore Henry & Henry’s jewelry designs.

The gathering offered a closer look at the brand’s craftsmanship and distinctive pieces while bringing together notable names from the worlds of fashion, beauty, and luxury.

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