Chris Harrison Calls ‘Bachelor’ Legal Fight ‘Personal’ as ‘The Vow’ Ads Head to Local ABC Stations

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Chris Harrison is addressing the legal drama surrounding the upcoming series The Vow.

The former Bachelor Nation host has a new show premiering in November on Fox Nation and Warner Bros. sent a cease-and-desist earlier this month, which Harrison is now saying felt “personal.”

Speaking to USA Today in a new interview, Harrison said he doesn’t see the company “going after the 50, 60, 70 other relationship dating shows that have come on in the time that I was there or since I left. There’s been one show that they’ve gone after. Is that a coincidence? You be the judge.”

Why did Warner Bros. send The Vow a cease-and-desist?

The Bachelor producers sent a legal warning to the show’s team after a teaser was released featuring rose petals and the words “The Bachelor. The Women. The Drama,” followed by Harrison appearing on-screen.

Following the teaser, Warner Bros. Television, which produces the Bachelor Nation shows, sent Fox News Media and Lionsgate a legal warning over The Vow‘s use of roses in their promotional material.

“Red roses are, of course, one of the central and instantly recognizable symbols of the Franchise, and this image from the Series teaser is plainly a direct copy of numerous Franchise promotional materials.”

The company added, “Taken together, the above represents a plain attempt to capitalize on and ‘ride on the coattails’ of WB’s instantly recognizable intellectual property.”

The letter also said it doesn’t take issue with the existence of the dating show, but emphasized their accusation that Fox and Lionsgate have been promoting it “entirely on the back of the Franchise” and “not on its own merits.”

Fox Nation fired back against the letter at the time, read their response here.

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