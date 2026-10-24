Christy Carlson Romano Says Shia LaBeouf ‘Trash-Talked’ Hilary Duff’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ & Hilary ‘Had No Clue’

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Composite side-by-side photo of Christy Carlson Romano, Shia LaBeouf, and Hilary Duff.
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Christy Carlson Romano is sharing new insight into what it was like working on Disney Channel in the early 2000s alongside her Even Stevens co-star Shia LaBeouf.

According to the 42-year-old actress, Shia would frequently talk badly about Hilary Duff‘s show Lizzie McGuire, which aired around the same time as Even Stevens.

What did Christy Carlson Romano say about Shia LaBeouf and Hilary Duff?

Hilary had no clue about that. I’m sure she was doing her own thing, but he would always be kind of like trash-talking Lizzie McGuire,” she said during a new episode of The Joe Vulpis Podcast, adding that he was “very competitive.”

Christy worked with Hilary on the Disney Channel original movie Cadet Kelly.

She continued: “He wanted to be the number one show on the network. He had to be the number one show because I think his life depended on that show doing well… He had a rough upbringing, and I think he needed that show to do well for him.”

She also revealed that there was some competition within the network to beat Nickelodeon, though said they did not have “beef” with the other channel’s stars.

Earlier this month, Christy also shared that she was paid half of what Shia made on Even Stevens despite the fact they were co-leads on the series.

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