Cynthia Erivo Plays Glinda in ‘Nigerian Wicked’ Sketch on ‘SNL UK’

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Cynthia Erivo got the chance to spoof Wicked and play Glinda in the newest episode of Saturday Night Live U.K.

The 39-year-old three-time Oscar nominee hosted SNL UK over the weekend and appeared in all of her pink glory as Glinda for the show. She appeared dressed in a blonde wig and pink tracksuit for the sketch alongside Ayoade Bamgboye, who played Elphaba.

Cynthia played Elphaba in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande‘s Glinda. In the movie, they express themselves through song, like the notable grudge match in “What Is This Feeling,” however the comedic sketch took a more humorous approach.

Glinda simply slaps Elphaba and calls her “very classless.”

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There’s also a joke about not being able to afford Elphaba’s makeover and Glinda noting they can get it all paid off by the Wizard.

“The Wizard?” Ayoade says. “But I’m a virgin!”

There’s plenty of other jokes throughout the sketch too, with the pair almost kissing at one point and then going to the Wizard in the “emerald, white, and emerald city” where Glinda says she wants the Wizard to get her a Birkin bag.

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When the pair return to Shiz at the end, they lean in for an actual kiss before it comes to an end with a big explosion effect, a reference to the many Glinda and Elphaba shippers out there.

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