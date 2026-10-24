Dead Meat’s ‘Fresh Meat’ Horror Movie Is Now Streaming Just in Time for Halloween – Here’s Where to Watch!

Credit: YouTube: Dead Meat

Looking for something new and scary to watch this Halloween season? Dead Meat has a new horror movie that’s now available to watch at home!

The popular horror YouTube channel, founded by James A. Janisse and featuring Chelsea Rebecca, has released its anthology film Fresh Meat for digital rental following a special theatrical release earlier this month.

The movie officially became available to rent online on Friday (October 23), just over a week before Halloween.

The film features 13 original horror shorts selected from more than 550 submissions, along with an additional story written and directed by James, who also appears in the movie.

Where Can You Watch Dead Meat’s Fresh Meat?

Fresh Meat is currently available to rent exclusively through Pijama, a newer streaming platform focused on independent filmmakers.

The rental costs $9.99 and is available to viewers worldwide, according to the filmmakers.

Unlike subscription streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu, Pijama allows viewers to rent the movie individually.

James explained in a recent video that the team chose the platform because it offers a more favorable revenue-sharing arrangement for independent creators.

He added that the team plans to make Fresh Meat available on larger platforms in the future, but encouraged fans to use Pijama if they want to directly support the filmmakers behind the project.

The movie originally hit theaters on October 12 for a special event, earning $288,767 on its opening day across 564 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

The anthology grew out of a filmmaking competition organized by James and Chelsea to spotlight emerging horror talent. The selected shorts feature filmmakers from the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Austria and the Netherlands.

The movie also includes a connecting story titled “Sate the Screen,” written and directed by James, who plays a butcher whose mysterious freezer doubles as a screen showing the shorts to his daughter, played by Elle Riot Fox.

Fresh Meat is available to rent now for $9.99 through Pijama, just in time for Halloween.

Posted To:Chelsea Rebecca Dead Meat Fresh Meat Halloween horror Influencers James A. Janisse Movies streaming youtube