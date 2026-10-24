Does Connie Britton Play the Imposter Mom in ‘Phony’? All About Her Dual Role & How Her Face Was Altered

Credit: Hulu

Connie Britton‘s new Hulu series, Phony, just debuted this week!

The 59-year-old actress stars alongside fellow The White Lotus alum Sam Nivola, who plays her son in the coming-of-age mystery series.

What is Phony about?

Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom — his only parent and best friend — appears to have been replaced by an impostor.

The first two episodes are out now, with new episodes releasing weekly. Watch the trailer here!

In a new interview, Connie opened up about the process of changing her appearance for her dual role in the show.

Connie Britton shares how they changed her face for Phony

“We started with prosthetics,” Connie shared with People. “We did a whole kind of prosthetics journey and shot a bunch of it with prosthetics and realized that that was not gonna give us exactly what we needed in terms of the subtlety and just the detail.”

She adds that the crew found a “unique sort of process that I think they were literally developing kind of as we were shooting, which really involves frame by frame by frame, making adjustments to the face.”

“It was really a very complicated process, very labor intensive, very time consuming,” Connie added. “I think that they were still making changes a week before [the release] — like, a week ago!”

The actress also shared that the show’s creator, Nick Paley, had a “very unusual vision for what this show is,” which drew her to the project from the very beginning.

“It felt immediately like something that I hadn’t really seen before,” she said.

Find out the full episode release schedule for Connie Britton‘s new series, Phony.

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