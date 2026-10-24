Does the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Still Keep In Touch? Joe Keery Talks Group Chat & Who’s the Most Active

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Joe Keery attends "Stranger Things 5" UK Special Screening
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Joe Keery is dishing on keeping up with his Stranger Things co-stars!

While the cast has moved on to work on other projects since the series ended nearly a year ago, the 34-year-old actor, who played Steve Harrington, is revealing that they still have an active group chat.

Stranger Things cast and creators attend PaleyLive's "Stranger Things" - The Final Season Celebration

Joe Keery reveals who uses the group chat the most

While speaking with People at the opening night of his Broadway play, Other Desert Cities, last week, Joe revealed that the Stranger Things cast still use their group chat.

He also shared that one co-star in particular is the most active in the text chain.

“Oh, man, maybe Finn [Wolfhard], I guess maybe, yeah, we’re keeping in touch,” he said.

Joe Keery reveals Broadway advice from Sadie Sink

Before Joe made his Broadway debut, his ST co-star Sadie Sink is a Broadway vet, having appearing in three shows, including Annie and the most recent, John Proctor is the Villain, which earned her a Tony award nomination.

At the opening night of his play, Joe shared that he met up with Sadie in London before she started Romeo & Juliet on the West End, and gave him some advice.

“I saw her before Romeo & Juliet opened when I was across the pond, and she had some good words of advice and really kind of urged me to do [theater too]. She thought I would have a nice time,” Joe shared. ”And then I’ve been texting Gaten [Matarazzo] as Rent has opened, and yeah, he’s killing it over there.”

If you missed it, find out what the Stranger Things cast is up to after the series ended last December.

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