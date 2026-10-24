Donna Mills, 85, Reveals Bizarre OnlyFans Requests & What She Might Charge for Playboy Photos

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Donna Mills posing in red
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Donna Mills is opening up about some of the unusual requests she’s received since joining OnlyFans!

The 85-year-old Knots Landing actress appeared on ABC’s Nightline on Friday (October 23), where she discussed her experience on the subscription-based platform and revealed what her followers want to see.

Donna also teased the possibility of sharing previously unpublished photos from her Playboy shoot, and revealed how much she might charge for them.

Actress Donna Mills prepares backstage at the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 presented by Macy's fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 12, 2015 in New York City.

What are Donna Mills’ OnlyFans subscribers requesting?

During the interview with ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth, Donna explained that she shares glimpses of her everyday life on the platform, including working out on her Peloton and drinking coffee.

However, some of her followers have made requests that she isn’t interested in fulfilling.

“They say they like it when you brush your teeth … I’m not going to brush my teeth,” she said, via People.

When asked whether most of her followers are men, Donna said she believes they are, although she isn’t always sure.

The actress, who joined OnlyFans in July, has emphasized that she uses the platform to connect with fans on a more personal level rather than focusing on explicit content.

Donna Mills considers sharing unreleased Playboy photos

Donna also revealed that she’s considering sharing photographs from a previous Playboy shoot that never appeared in the magazine.

She explained that she prefers suggestive photographs that leave something to the imagination rather than full nudity.

One of her favorite images from the original shoot featured her standing in the shower while wearing a dress.

The actress suggested that fans might be particularly interested in seeing additional photographs from the same session that were never published.

When asked how much she might charge for one of those images, she floated a possible price of $100, although she made clear that she hadn’t decided on an amount.

Donna has already found financial success on the platform.

Back in August, it was revealed that she’d made “many six figures” during her first month on OnlyFans, despite offering free subscriptions to her page.

At the time, she explained that her fans were especially interested in learning more about her personal life and seeing what she does when she’s not working.

During that earlier interview, Donna also revealed that a follower had requested a video of her stomping grapes, an idea she said she was planning to try.

Watch Donna discuss her OnlyFans experience in the new Nightline interview on ABC News above.

Find out how much Donna Mills reportedly earned during her first month on OnlyFans.

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