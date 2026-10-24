Drake Celebrates 40th Birthday With Backstreet Boys Performance, $1 Million Prize & Luxury Gifts!

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 i
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Drake is celebrating his 40th birthday in a big way!

The “Hotline Bling” rapper officially turns 40 on Saturday (October 24), and he kicked off the celebrations with a huge party at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Friday night (October 23).

Rapper Drake rocks a sparkling suit while heading to Cipriani to celebrate his 40th birthday in New York. The stylish star's birthday is October 24th

Drake arrived wearing a sparkling black tuxedo jacket, bow tie and wide-leg trousers.

His birthday party also included some very special guests: the Backstreet Boys!

NY Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough are spotted attending Drake’s 40th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani in New York City. The three singers step out for the rapper’s milestone birthday festivities at the exclusive Manhattan venue
Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough are spotted attending Drake’s 40th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani in New York City.
Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough are spotted attending Drake’s 40th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough were among the members photographed arriving at the party.

However, their appearance wasn’t the only surprise of the evening.

Drake performs with the Backstreet Boys at his birthday party

The Backstreet Boys surprised Drake with a performance of their hit “I Want It That Way,” and the rapper even joined them onstage to sing along!

According to Complex, the event brought together more than 400 guests.

The performance also marked another reunion between Drake and the boy band.

Back in 2022, the rapper made a surprise appearance during the group’s concert in Toronto, where he joined them for the same song.

Drake marks his 40th birthday at Casa Cipriani in style, receiving a red Ferrari before stopping to snap photos with fans.

Drake gets a red Ferrari for his birthday

Drake also received a very expensive birthday gift of his own!

The rapper was presented with a red Ferrari outside Casa Cipriani during the celebrations.

He also stopped to pose for photos with fans before leaving.

New York, NY Drake celebrates his milestone birthday with a special party at Casa Cipriani in New York City. The Grammy-winning rapper marks four decades with a birthday celebration at the exclusive Manhattan hotspot. Pictured: Drake

During his birthday celebration, Drake also gave an emotional speech about reaching the milestone.

“Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive,” he told the crowd, according to Complex.

Drake gives away luxury gifts and offers a $1 million prize

The party wasn’t just about the music!

According to TMZ, guests were treated to designer handbags from Chanel and Hermès.

Drake also reportedly organized a game show-style giveaway, with cash prizes ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to as much as $1 million.

Rapper Drake rocks a sparkling suit while heading to Cipriani to celebrate his 40th birthday in New York. The stylish star's birthday is October 24th.

It’s not clear whether anyone actually won the $1 million top prize.

The celebration came after Drake marked his birthday week with friends in his hometown of Toronto, including a gathering at the CN Tower.

He later traveled to New York with his mother, Sandi Graham, ahead of Friday’s party.

The milestone birthday also came with some major career news. The RIAA announced 30 additional certifications for Drake on Friday, making him the first artist to surpass 350 million certified units in the United States, according to Complex.

Drake has a history of throwing extravagant birthday parties. See the incredible gifts he offered guests at his 36th birthday celebration!

Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC
Drake 40th birthday party photos in NYC

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