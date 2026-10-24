Ellen Burstyn Has a Blunt Response to the New ‘Exorcist’ Movie: ‘Enough Already’

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Ellen Burstyn thinks there has been enough Exorcist movies.

The 93-year-old actress, who memorably portrayed Chris MacNeil, mother of the possessed Regan MacNeil in the 1973 film, was asked about The Exorcist: Martyrs in a new interview with Variety.

“Isn’t there enough already of the Exorcist thing?” she said. “It’s enough already.”

Ellen Burstyn previously returned for The Exorcist: Believer

After starring in the original film, Ellen later returned for The Exorcist: Believer in 2023, which was meant to be the start of a new trilogy.

It took many years for her to say yes to the 2023 film, as she previously told The Hollywood Reporter she’d turned everyone down any time they had asked.

Ellen revealed they ended up offering her a “whole bunch of money” to come back and she still said no until they doubled their offer.

She continued, “’OK, let me think about this.’ I thought, ‘That’s a lot of money. Let me think about it.’ The next thought that came to mind was: “I feel like the devil is asking my price.”

She had one request to come back for the 2023 sequel trilogy

Ultimately, Ellen had one request, and that was for a scholarship program for students.

“And the next thought that came to mind was, ‘My price is a scholarship program for talented students at our master’s degree program at Pace University. That’s my price.’”’ So I then went back and upped their up and ended up getting what I want. And I’ve got a scholarship program for young actors,” she said at the time.

The Exorcist: Martyrs is a new story in the iconic horror universe, though it has nothing to do with the now-canceled trilogy Ellen was signed on to star in.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Runs Through Streets of Queens Filming ‘The Exorcist’ Late Night Scenes

This time around, Mike Flanagan is writing and directing the story, with Scarlett Johansson, Sasha Calle, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Diane Lane, and Jacobi Jupe starring. It has been described as a “radical new take” on the story and will hit theaters on March 12, 2027.

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