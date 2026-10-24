Emily Osment Reveals Big Reason Why She Requested Intimacy Coordinator for ‘Young Sheldon’ Scenes with Montana Jordan

Credit: Getty

The new book, “Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy,” by Jessica Radloff is unveiling a lot of behind-the-scenes info on the CBS comedy.

One excerpt of the book reveals Emily Osment, who joined the cast in season five, requested an intimacy coordinator for scenes with co-star Montana Jordan, though their characters didn’t have sex on screen in the primetime series.

Emily Osment asked for intimacy coordinator over age-gap with co-star

In the book, via Variety, author Jessica Radloff shares that Emily felt uncomfortable with her 11-year age gap with younger co-star Montana Jordan, so she asked for an intimacy coordinator for their kissing scenes.

When Emily joined the show, she was 30 years old, while Montana was 18 at the time.

“That made me uncomfortable. He was a baby! A baby with a mullet. So I spoke to [producer] Tim Marx, and obviously they were not able to get one that late in the day, but for the next few episodes they had one there, since the relationship between them escalates,” the actress shared. “It made everything easier having one there. I think it’s something that’s really important.”

“I don’t know if Montana even knew if he could ask for that. Like, let’s give him the option, too. Make him comfortable,” Emily added. “And he’s such a sweet kid, I think he would just eat his discomfort. But I love those guys, and I’m really happy it got to the point where they were able to do that [for us].”

Alex Reid, who directed 36 episodes of Young Sheldon, admits that because there were no sex scenes on the show, they “totally dropped the ball” on filming the kissing scenes.

“I have a photo between takes of them sitting in that car when we shot that, and they’re looking off in other directions,” Alex said. “I showed it to Emily and she said, ‘Yeah, that was so uncomfortable for both of us, because we didn’t know each other.’ It wasn’t even about the lack of an intimacy coordinator. It’s just you’re having to make out with somebody you just kind of met. Obviously they worked that out, and they have a great chemistry now, but that was kind of embarrassing.”

The series’ co-creator Steve Molaro added that Emily had “every right to ask” for the intimacy coordinator, and says eventually “she was comfortable without one.”

Following three seasons together on Young Sheldon, Emily and Montana have since continued to work together and reprised their characters on their own spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which recently began it’s third season on CBS!

Posted To:Emily Osment Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Montana Jordan Television Young Sheldon