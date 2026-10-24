F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Talks Spending Time with Girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s Kids, Reveals Special Gift He Got Them

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Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old seven-time championship-winning Formula 1 driver and the 46-year-old All’s Fair star sparked dating rumors over the New Year’s holiday earlier this year, and have since confirmed their relationship.

While speaking on the Fan Zone stage during the 2026 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, this weekend, Lewis talked about spending time with Kim‘s four children and revealed a big gift he got for them.

Lewis Hamilton gifted Kim Kardashian’s kids a new dog!

When asked what brings him joy outside of racing, Lewis gushed over Kim and her children.

“Well, my niece and nephew always give me a lot of happiness,” he started out, adding, “My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids.”

He then revealed that the cute new golden retriever puppy that has been seen on both his and Kim‘s Instagram accounts is a gift from him to her kids.

“I got them a dog this year. Halo has been a member of that family,” Lewis dished.

Kim, of course, shares her four children – daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7 – with ex-husband Kanye West.

The addition of Halo to Kim‘s family came less than a year after Lewis‘ beloved English bulldog Roscoe sadly passed away. In late September, Lewis took to Instagram to honor his dog on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me,” he shared in his post.

Over the past year, Lewis and Kim have shared several posts together, and have taken multiple trips with her kids.

Back in March, they were spotted out together in Tokyo, spent Fourth of July together at a lake house, and went to Hawaii together in August.

Kim has also visited Lewis at race weekends, attending the Monaco Grand Prix with sister Khloe in June, and stepping out for the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race in October, where she was joined by a few friends, including Stephanie Shepherd.

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Celebrity Pets Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton