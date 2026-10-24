‘Forgotten Holiday’ Cast, Plot, Filming Location & How to Watch Hallmark’s New Janel Parrish & Daniel Lissing Movie

Credit: Hallmark Media

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas continues Saturday (October 24) with Forgotten Holiday, a new romance starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

The story gives a holiday makeover to the second-chance romance, when one big question leads to a broken heart, an accident, and a year of memories that suddenly disappears.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the movie!

What is Forgotten Holiday about?

Janel plays Kathryn Liu, who works as an antiques buyer at her father’s store. She and Rob Ashford, played by Daniel, have been together for nearly a year when Rob proposes before Christmas. Kathryn panics and leaves without answering him.

Rob later gets into a car accident that makes him unable to remember the past year, including his relationship with Kathryn. She does whatever she to bring his memory back and decide whether she’s ready for their future together.

Here’s the full synopsis shared by Hallmark:

Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Who stars in Forgotten Holiday?

Janel Parrish is a Hawaii-born actress and producer best known for playing Mona Vanderwaal on Pretty Little Liars. She also played Margot Covey in all three To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies. Hallmark viewers may recognize her from films like Sugarplummed, Haunted Wedding, Never Been Chris’d, Coyote Creek Christmas, and Right in Front of Me.

Daniel Lissing is an Australian actor best known to Hallmark viewers as Jack Thornton on When Calls the Heart. His other television credits include Last Resort, The Rookie, and S.W.A.T. He has also starred in Hallmark movies including A December Bride and Christmas in Love, and most recently appeared opposite Rhiannon Fish in the 2026 movie Aussie at Heart.

Is Daniel Lissing single or married? What to know about the star’s personal life!

Where was Forgotten Holiday filmed?

Forgotten Holiday was mostly filmed in Vancouver and British Columbia with some scenes filmed in Martini Town and Fort Langley, using storefronts and small shops in the area to transform it into backdrops for the movie.

How to watch Forgotten Holiday

Forgotten Holiday premieres Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream on Hallmark+ beginning Sunday, October 25.

Hallmark has also scheduled these additional airings:

Sunday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 30, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 3, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 15, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Friday, November 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET

The movie is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup. You can check out the full schedule here.

Posted To:Daniel Lissing Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies Janel Parrish Television