‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Cast: Every Star Confirmed to Appear in New Season!

Production for season two of Heated Rivalry has begun!

The hit queer hockey drama just recently kicked off filming for the new season, which will continue the story of Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) while introducing several characters from Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers book series.

Season two will primarily adapt The Long Game, the sixth novel in the series.The Long Game picks up with Shane and Ilya after they’ve been secretly seeing each other for 10 years. While Ilya wants to take their relationship public, Shane worries that doing so could jeopardize their careers.

Creator Jacob Tierney has also confirmed that book 5, Role Model, will be incorporated into season 2. The latest casting announcements suggest book 3, Tough Guy, will also factor into the season.

In recent weeks, several actors have joined the cast for the new season and many of the stars from the first season have confirmed that they’re returning.

Heated Rivalry season two is expected to premiere in April 2027.

Browse through the slideshow to see the stars confirmed to appear in Heated Rivalry season 2…

Posted To:Casting Connor Storrie Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Jacob Tierney Rachel Reid Television