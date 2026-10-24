‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Cast: Every Star Confirmed to Appear in New Season!

Oct 24, 2026 6 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Heated Rivalry season 2 cast

Production for season two of Heated Rivalry has begun!

The hit queer hockey drama just recently kicked off filming for the new season, which will continue the story of Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) while introducing several characters from Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers book series.

Season two will primarily adapt The Long Game, the sixth novel in the series.The Long Game picks up with Shane and Ilya after they’ve been secretly seeing each other for 10 years. While Ilya wants to take their relationship public, Shane worries that doing so could jeopardize their careers.

Creator Jacob Tierney has also confirmed that book 5, Role Model, will be incorporated into season 2. The latest casting announcements suggest book 3, Tough Guy, will also factor into the season.

In recent weeks, several actors have joined the cast for the new season and many of the stars from the first season have confirmed that they’re returning.

Heated Rivalry season two is expected to premiere in April 2027.

Browse through the slideshow to see the stars confirmed to appear in Heated Rivalry season 2…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Kim Kardashian looks on during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Had Gun Held to Her Head During 2018 Trip to Africa With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reportedly experienced a terrifying incident during a trip to Africa with her then-husband Kanye West. A former producer […]
  1. Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
    Hayden Panettiere

    Hayden Panettiere Investigation Concludes, Police Rule Death Accidental
  2. Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, and Whitney Peak at the Hunger Games London premiere
    Elle Fanning

    ‘Hunger Games’ Cast Gathers in London for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Fan Premiere: See Every Red Carpet Look!
  3. Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2025 in London, England.
    Alex Cooper

    Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations: Her Biggest Controversy, If She Stages Paparazzi Photos, & a Detail About Post-Pregnancy Body
  4. The Challenge 42 Final
    Adrienne Naylor

    ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Winners Revealed: Who Won the $500,000 ‘Cutthroat’ Finale?