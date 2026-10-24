Is Daniel Lissing Single or Married? Learn About the Hallmark Actor’s Wife!

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Daniel Lissing has a new movie out tonight (October 24) on Hallmark Channel!

The 45-year-old actor is starring in the Countdown to Christmas romance Forgotten Holiday with Janel Parrish.

Daniel is best known for his role as Canadian Mountie Jack Thornton on the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart and he has also appeared in several movies for the network.

You might also recognize Daniel from shows like Last Resort, S.W.A.T., and The Rookie.

He’s also currently on board the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise and Just Jared is live-blogging the weekend!

If you’re watching Forgotten Holiday, you may be wondering about his real-life relationship status and we’ve got the details on his personal life.

So, is Daniel single or married?

Daniel Lissing is married to Nadia Lissing

Daniel and Nadia have been married since 2020!

Nadia revealed their marriage on July 8, 2020 when she shared a photo of their wedding rings from Tiffany & Co. She captioned the photo, “Mr & Mrs.”

In September 2022, Daniel celebrated Nadia’s 30th birthday with a sweet message.

“Happy 30th birthday my wife! May all your dreams come true. All my love always,” he wrote.

There are many Hallmark Channel couples who are married or dating in real life, plus two fan-fave couples have split.

Check out more photos of the couple below!

The perfect photo for the launch of Aussie at Heart…

Attending the premiere of Netflix’s movie My Oxford Year in summer 2025…

Getting into the Christmas spirit together…

RELATED: All 16 Real-Life Hallmark Channel Couples Who Are Together Today, Including 3 Who Welcomed Kids in 2026

An incredible view of the mountains…

With their adorable dog in the desert…

A birthday celebration at the beach…

Bali vacation photos…

Another birthday wish at the beach…

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