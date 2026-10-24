Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight, October 24? What’s Airing & When New Episodes Return

Credit: NBC

Saturday Night Live is taking another week off from new episodes!

If you’re planning to tune in on Saturday (October 24), NBC is airing a repeat instead of a new episode.

The long-running sketch comedy series is currently in its first break of Season 52, but there’s good news for fans: a new episode is coming next weekend, and the next several hosts and musical guests have already been announced.

Here’s everything to know about tonight’s episode and when SNL returns.

Is SNL New Tonight, October 24?

No, Saturday Night Live is not new tonight.

NBC is repeating the October 3 episode, featuring Dakota Johnson as host and Turnstile as musical guest, according to published television listings.

The episode marked Dakota‘s third time hosting the show and Turnstile‘s debut as musical guest.

The rerun is scheduled for the show’s usual 11:30 p.m. ET time slot on NBC. Check your local listings for availability in your area.

Why Isn’t SNL New Tonight?

The show is finishing a previously announced two-week break following three consecutive new episodes at the start of Season 52.

The season premiered on September 26 with Jalen Brunson hosting and KATSEYE performing. Dakota Johnson and Turnstile followed on October 3, while Shane Gillis and Rosalía appeared on October 10.

NBC confirmed the two-week break when it announced the season’s first hosts and musical guests in September.

When Does SNL Return With New Episodes?

SNL returns on Saturday, October 31, with Inde Navarrette making her hosting debut.

Gracie Abrams will serve as musical guest for the Halloween episode, marking her second appearance on the show.

There are also two more new episodes on the schedule!

Druski will host on November 7 with The Strokes as musical guest, followed by John Mulaney hosting on November 14 with Phoebe Bridgers performing.

New episodes air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

See the latest Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests announced for Season 52!

Posted To:Dakota Johnson druski Gracie Abrams Inde Navarrette John Mulaney NBC Peacock Phoebe Bridgers Saturday Night Live Television The Strokes Turnstile