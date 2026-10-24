Jay-Z Brings Daughter Blue Ivy Onstage for Piano Performance at LA Concert, Plus More Surprise Guests

Oct 24, 2026 3 min read
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Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter together at Met Gala
Credit: Getty

Jay-Z had a very special guest during his latest concert: his daughter Blue Ivy Carter!

The 56-year-old rapper brought his 14-year-old daughter onstage during the first night of his JAŸ-Z30 concerts on Friday (October 23) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Blue Ivy showed off her piano skills while her dad performed two songs, “The Story of O.J.” and “Dead Presidents.”

The teenager received applause from the crowd, and Jay-Z gave her a hug before she left the stage, according to Us Weekly.

The father-daughter moment was just one of several surprises throughout the night!

Who else joined Jay-Z onstage?

Scarface made a surprise appearance to perform “This Can’t Be Life” and “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.”

Later in the show, DJ Khaled and John Legend joined Jay-Z for a performance of “God Did.”

The concert also featured hits including “99 Problems,” “Run This Town,” “Hard Knock Life” and “Empire State of Mind.”

Jay-Z paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle by including parts of his music during the show, according to Complex.

Several stars watched from the audience, including wife Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar.

The concert was part of Jay-Z‘s ongoing celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

He’s scheduled to perform a second show at SoFi Stadium on Saturday (October 24), wrapping up the anniversary concert series.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City

Blue Ivy has performed with both of her parents

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has joined her dad onstage!

She previously played piano during his July 2026 concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City, performing alongside him during “Feelin’ It.”

She’s also become a familiar face at her mom Beyoncé‘s concerts, joining her onstage as a dancer during the Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter Tour.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé also share 9-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Jay-Z brought out several major stars during his previous New York concerts, including Rihanna and Beyoncé. Find out which celebrities joined him and what happened during the Yankee Stadium shows.

What was Jay-Z’s full setlist at SoFi Stadium?

Jay-Z performed 35 songs and medleys during Friday’s (October 23) concert, according to Setlist.fm.

Here’s the full reported setlist, including his surprise guests:

  1. Hovi Baby
  2. Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  3. Beach Is Better
  4. Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit
  5. N—a What, N—a Who (Originator 99)
  6. Run This Town
  7. The Story of O.J. (with Blue Ivy Carter)
  8. Dead Presidents / Dead Presidents II (with Blue Ivy Carter)
  9. Where I’m From / Marcy Me
  10. Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)
  11. Lucifer
  12. No Church in the Wild / Lost+
  13. Can I Live
  14. Family Feud
  15. U Don’t Know
  16. On to the Next One
  17. Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  18. Clique
  19. I Know
  20. Never Change
  21. This Can’t Be Life (with Scarface)
  22. Mind Playing Tricks on Me (with Scarface)
  23. Song Cry
  24. 99 Problems
  25. Girls, Girls, Girls / ’03 Bonnie & Clyde
  26. Excuse Me Miss / La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again)
  27. Change the Game
  28. I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) / Money, Cash, Hoes
  29. Jigga My N—a
  30. Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)
  31. Empire State of Mind
  32. N—as in Paris / Big Pimpin’
  33. Public Service Announcement
  34. Encore
  35. GOD DID (with DJ Khaled and John Legend)

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