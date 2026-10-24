Jenna Ortega Says Disney Channel Training Shapes How She Handles Fan Interactions

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Jenna Ortega is sharing how her Disney Channel training has re-shaped how she interacts with fans.

The 24-year-old Wednesday star visited the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week while promoting her new movie Klara and the Sun and opened up about the media training she received during her time working for Disney.

“And they told us, you know, ‘Every time someone meets you, it’s probably the only time they’re ever going to interact with you, like that’s a very special moment in their lives. So just be aware of that,’” Jenna recalled.

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“That has never left me,” she continued. “And sometimes I try to give myself grace, and I’m trying to have better boundaries.”

For Jenna, that means being more aware of when something might not be “so safe of a situation.”

“Kids and things like that, of course,” she explained. “It is a lot though. And, again, it’s sweet. Some of the interactions are so sweet, and then some of them are a little bit more embarrassing or aggressive or mean. And it’s hard to know what the balance is. But you just… I do what I can.”

During Jenna‘s time on Disney, she starred in the sitcom Stuck in the Middle and she also did voice work for Elena of Avalor, among other projects.

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