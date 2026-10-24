Jeremy Renner Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 13-Year-Old Daughter Ava in Rome

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Jeremy Renner is enjoying some father-daughter time in Italy!

The 55-year-old Hawkeye actor made a rare public appearance with his 13-year-old daughter Ava Renner at the 24th Alice nella Città film festival on Friday (October 23) in Rome, Italy.

Jeremy and Ava posed for photos together at two different photocalls, and they changed outfits between appearances!

At the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Jeremy wore a gray suit while giving his daughter a kiss on the head. Ava opted for a black long-sleeved top and a flowing pale pink skirt.

The father-daughter duo also attended a photocall at Teatro Sistina, where Jeremy changed into a dark suit and Ava wore a blue off-the-shoulder satin dress.

The actor attended the festival to discuss his memoir, My Next Breath, which chronicles his recovery from his nearly fatal snowplow accident in January 2023.

He was seriously injured when he was run over by a snowplow while trying to protect his nephew. He suffered dozens of broken bones and underwent multiple surgeries during his recovery.

Jeremy has previously credited Ava with helping him through the experience, explaining that being a father gave him a powerful reason to keep fighting.

He also received the Special Youth Jury Award at the festival and participated in a masterclass reflecting on his career.

The father and daughter have generally kept their public appearances together to a minimum, although Ava has supported her dad at several major events over the years.

She also contributed an essay to his memoir and narrated a portion of the audiobook.

According to People, Jeremy has explained that he tries to protect his daughter’s privacy, sometimes covering her face with an emoji when sharing photos on social media.

“I got to protect my girl,” he said.

During the festival, Jeremy was asked about the possibility of directing a movie based on his accident and recovery. He explained that he would rather spend that time with Ava than commit years to making the film himself, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jeremy shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

Jeremy previously revealed just how important Ava was to his recovery. Read what he said about his daughter being his biggest motivation after the accident.

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