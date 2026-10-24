Kim Kardashian & ‘All’s Fair’ Stars Hit Rome Film Festival Red Carpet, Kris Jenner in Elizabeth Taylor’s Vintage Cape

Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts brought All’s Fair to the 21st Rome Film Festival on Saturday (October 24), for the second season’s premiere.

Kris Jenner also stepped onto the red carpet, reportedly wearing Elizabeth Taylor‘s vintage Tiziani Roma cape.

Kris is also an executive producer on the series, which stars Kim, Sarah, Niecy, Naomi, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond, and Glenn Close. The screening took place at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica.

The cape also has a link to the show’s new season, as Kim‘s character, Allura Grant, wears a custom recreation in the season 2 trailer.

The SKIMS founder wore Yves Saint Laurent Fall 1998 Couture, styled by Law Roach. Sarah went with a custom Miu Miu gown and matching earrings and platform sandals.

Niecy was wearing a custom House of Marvee look and a Damiani ring. Naomi was in Roksanda Spring 2027, accessorized with EFFY Jewelry earrings, an Engelbert ring and a De Lax Paix sterling silver necklace.

What is All’s Fair season 2 about?

Here’s the Hulu logline: “The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.”

The Rome premiere arrives ahead of the season’s Hulu debut on November 4. Season 2 will kick off with three episodes, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos of the cast at the Rome Film Festival…

Posted To:All's Fair Event Photos hulu Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Naomi Watts Niecy Nash Sarah Paulson Television