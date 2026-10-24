Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton’s Friendship Timeline: From Their Early Falling Out to Where They Stand Today

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Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been friends for decades, but their relationship has had some ups and downs.

Long before Kim became one of the biggest reality TV stars in the world, she was regularly seen alongside Paris, who was already a household name thanks to The Simple Life.

The two grew up knowing each other, and Kim even worked for Paris before finding fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, their friendship changed as Kim became more successful, and things got especially tense after Paris made some unkind comments about her in 2008.

The two eventually reconnected, and they’ve since worked together, supported each other’s businesses and celebrated major moments in their lives.

Their relationship is back in the headlines thanks to the upcoming biography Citizen Kim, written by Jonathan Van Meter.

The author recently claimed that Paris canceled an interview for the book 17 times, and suggested that Kim was upset about the situation.

However, a source close to Paris denied that there was any new feud, telling E! News that the longtime friends are still supporting each other.

So, what actually happened between them over the years?

Click through the slideshow for a look back at Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s friendship, from their early days together to their latest headlines…

Posted To:EG Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kim Kardashian Paris Hilton the kardashians The Simple Life