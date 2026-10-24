LA Times Crowns Lielle the No. 1 Restaurant in Los Angeles at Annual Food Bowl Celebration

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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LA Times Crowns Lielle #1 Restaurant in Los Angeles
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Los Angeles’ biggest names in food came together for the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl’s 101 Best Restaurants celebration on Friday night (October 23) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The annual culinary event brought together some of Southern California’s most celebrated chefs and restaurants for an evening of food, drinks, and a live countdown revealing the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list, curated by L.A. Times Food restaurant critics Bill Addison and Jenn Harris.

Taking the coveted No. 1 spot this year was Lielle and Swedish-born chef Marcus Jernmark, earning the title of Los Angeles’ best restaurant.

Among the participating chefs were Kato’s Jon Yao, Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi, Funke’s Evan Funke, Holbox’s Gilberto Cetina, Saffy’s Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis, Pasjoli’s Dave Beran, Baroo’s Kwang Uh, Sqirl’s Jessica Koslow, and Alta Adams’ Keith Corbin.

Other participating restaurants and chefs included A Tí’s Andrew Ponce, Badmaash’s Nakul Mahendro, Bistro Na’s Yong Tian, Broken Spanish Comedor’s Ray Garcia, Budonoki’s Dan Rabilwongse, Colossus’ Kristin Colazas Rodriguez and Eugene Santiago, Darling’s Sean Brock, Dunsmoor’s Brian Dunsmoor, Fat + Flour’s Nicole Rucker, Henrietta’s Alexis Brown, Jade Rabbit’s Bryant Ng, Komal’s Fátima Juárez, Mini Kabob’s Armen Martirosyan, Mish’s Eric Greenspan, Moo’s Craft Barbecue’s Andrew Munoz and Michelle Munoz, Perilla LA’s Jihee Kim, Rustic Canyon’s Elijah G. Deleon, Two Hommés’ Chef Mando and Chef AB, Wilde’s Natasha Price, and Yerord Mas’ Arthur Grigoryan.

The evening also celebrated Norm Langer of the legendary Langer’s Delicatessen, who received the 2026 L.A. Times Gold Award, recognizing his contributions to Southern California’s culinary landscape. The award honors culinary excellence in memory of the late food critic Jonathan Gold.

Guests also had the opportunity to sample dishes from participating restaurants, enjoy specialty cocktails, and celebrate the diverse culinary talent that makes Los Angeles one of the country’s most exciting dining destinations.

The best bites of the night included Mini Kabob’s A5 Wagyu, Broken Spanish Comedor’s chicharrón, A Tí’s tuna tostada, Baroo’s combination of pork belly, gamtae seaweed, and sweet potato noodles, Funke’s delicate tortellini served in a rich meat broth, and Wilde’s take on the classic Welsh rarebit.

The L.A. Times Food Bowl continues Saturday (October 24) with special guest appearances by Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, and chefs Roy Choi (Kogi), Sugar Sungkamee (Jitlada), Mark Okuda (The Brothers Sushi), and Victor Villa (Villa’s Tacos). Tickets are available at LATimes.com!

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