Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence On Joe Bradley Romance After Filming Bravo Crossover This Summer

Credit: Getty, Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard is dishing on her romance with Joe Bradley!

The 40-year-old Summer House star and the 29-year-old Below Deck Mediterranean star both hit the seas together over the summer in Greece when they filmed a crossover event between their Bravo shows.

Earlier this month, it was reported that they were “hooking up” for “a little over a month now,” but they were not dating.

While attending the Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday (October 24), Lindsay was asked what was going on between the two, after her ex, Carl Radke, recently confirmed there was something between her and Joe.

What did Lindsay Hubbard say about Joe Bradley?

“Joe is hot, he’s fun,” she told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea at the Bravo event. “He came to new York, he was on Watch What Happens Live, we had a lot of fun in New York.

She then admitted that he “gets this rap for being a ladies man, but it goes both ways. I had a hot MILF summer and I’m having a hot MILF fall,” confirming that she is still very much single.

During the red carpet interview, Lindsay‘s longtime friend and Summer House co-star, Kyle Cooke, was there and he shared his thoughts on her and Joe.

“I saw their dynamic on the boat. he’s a really good dude, we had a good time,” Kyle shared. “I don’t watch their show, so I didn’t have any history. So I just kind of assessed what I could see. I was like, ‘I’d ship it.’”

Below Deck Med‘s Captain Sandy Yawn also recently talked about Lindsay and Joe.

When asked if she believed the dating rumors by Virtual Reali-Tea in New York, she said, “Definitely there’s truth to this. I felt the vibe on board. And, well, let’s just see what the season shows us.”

At Bravo Fan Fest, a first look at the upcoming Summer House x Below Deck Mediterranean crossover was unveiled. Check out the video above!

Fans will have to wait at least a few more months to watch it all play out on screen though, as neither show is set to return until 2027.

Posted To:Below Deck Mediterranean Bravo Joe Bradley (Below Deck) Lindsay Hubbard Summer House