‘Lupin’ Part 5: Is It Renewed? What We Know About the Netflix Show’s Future

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Lupin Season 4 key art
Credit: Netflix

Lupin is finally back on Netflix, but will there be a Part 5?

The hit French series starring Omar Sy returned with eight new episodes on Friday (October 23), three years after Part 3 premiered.

The new episodes follow Assane Diop (Sy) as he faces another dangerous mystery, and fans are already wondering whether the story will continue.

Here’s what we know about the show’s future!

"A person in a white outfit sits alone inside a glass cell at the center of a dimly lit, industrial room with concrete walls. Several shadowy figures stand in the background, emphasizing a tense, isolated prison environment."

Has Lupin been renewed for Part 5?

As of Saturday (October 24), Netflix has not announced Lupin Part 5.

However, there’s some reason for fans to be hopeful.

Netflix has not described Part 4 as the show’s final installment, and the series remains one of the streamer’s biggest international hits.

According to Netflix, Lupin is among its most popular non-English-language series.

The show’s production company, Gaumont, also revealed that the series has reached more than 100 million views.

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee another season. Netflix has not announced when it will make a decision about Part 5.

Lupin on Netflix Part 4

What has Omar Sy said about the future of Lupin?

Omar recently opened up about why it took so long for the show to return.

In an interview with French magazine Première, published October 19, the actor explained that the creative team spent the break figuring out how to move the story forward.

Rather than simply repeat what worked in earlier seasons, they wanted to find something new for Assane to do.

“You have to be careful not to get caught up in your own little world, in a kind of selfish fantasy where the audience doesn’t feel included. That’s why we took our time to bring something new to the table,” he said to Première, translated from French.

Omar also took on a bigger role behind the scenes for Part 4, serving as a showrunner alongside Louis Leterrier.

While those developments show the team’s continued interest in the series, Omar has not confirmed that Part 5 is happening.

When could Lupin Part 5 be released?

There’s no official release date for Part 5 because Netflix hasn’t ordered it yet.

The first two parts of Lupin premiered in 2021, followed by Part 3 in October 2023 and Part 4 in October 2026.

That means there was a three-year gap between the two most recent installments, but there’s no confirmation that another season would take as long.

For now, all eight episodes of Part 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

If you’re catching up, find out how many episodes are in Lupin Part 4 and when the finale was released.

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