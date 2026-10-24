Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Crew With Knife on Set of Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Miami Vice 85’

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A man was arrested after allegedly showing up on the set of Miami Vice ’85 with a knife.

The crime drama film starring Michael B. Jordan is currently filming in Brooklyn and TMZ learned from police that a man named Alex Perez, 23, ran across the set with a butcher knife at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday night (October 23).

Police were called after Perez started brandishing the knife and allegedly threatened one of the production staffers.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Perez could be seen getting escorted off set before taking a knife out of the pocket of his sweatshirt. A cop on scene placed him in cuffs.

Perez reportedly has five prior arrests for alleged gang-related charges, like burglary and assault with a firearm. He was charged with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.

Miami Vice is an upcoming film inspired by the original television’s pilot and first episode. It will follow undercover detectives operating in Miami during a time of drug trafficking and corruption.

Michael stars in the film alongside Austin Butler, Danny Ramirez, and Dominic Sessa. Walton Goggins is also in the film. The cast was previously spotted filming together earlier this month.

Posted To:crime Miami Vice 85 Michael B. Jordan Movies