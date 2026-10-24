Megan Fox’s Reported Reaction to Ex Machine Gun Kelly Dating Dakota Johnson Revealed

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Megan Fox reportedly has some thoughts about her ex Machine Gun Kelly moving on with Dakota Johnson.

The 40-year-old actress is said to be relieved that the 36-year-old musician is pursuing a new relationship, according to a report published on Friday (October 23).

A source told Page Six that Megan has no interest in getting back together with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

How does Megan Fox feel about MGK and Dakota Johnson dating?

According to the insider, Megan wants her ex to find happiness with someone else and is ready to leave their romantic relationship in the past.

The source claims MGK had continued trying to get Megan‘s attention following their breakup, including leaving flirtatious comments on her Instagram posts.

Back in March, he made headlines after commenting on one of her photos, writing, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

However, the insider claims Megan is not interested in rekindling their romance and hopes his connection with Dakota, 37, will help them both move forward.

“Megan isn’t just unbothered by MGK dating Dakota — she’s actually relieved he’s moving on,” the source told the outlet, adding that she “doesn’t want to keep revisiting their relationship.”

The source also claims Megan has nothing against Dakota and wishes the rumored couple well.

Megan and MGK started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022. They split in late 2024, before welcoming their daughter Saga in March 2025.

According to the new report, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their daughter, but Megan does not want to get back together.

The actress has not publicly commented on the latest report.

What’s happening between MGK and Dakota Johnson?

MGK and Dakota first sparked romance rumors in September after spending time together in New York City, including a visit to their mutual friend Taylor Swift‘s apartment.

The pair have since been spotted together in Los Angeles, including at a recording studio earlier this month.

A source recently told People that the two are spending more time together and growing closer, but haven’t officially defined their relationship yet.

Neither Dakota nor MGK has publicly confirmed that they’re dating.

MGK recently responded to a fake viral post claiming he regretted losing Megan. See what he actually said about the fabricated message.

Posted To:Dakota Johnson Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox mgk