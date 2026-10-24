Megyn Kelly Names the Four ‘Meanest’ Celebrities She’s Ever Met

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Megyn Kelly is naming names.

The 55-year-old conservative political commentator recently spoke with The Daily Mail for a new interview in which she named the “meanest” celebrities she’s ever met, including one of her former NBC co-workers.

Megyn also named five celebrities that she’s a big fan of, and surprisingly she admitted she’s friends with a liberal figure.

If you didn’t see, Megyn just recently got called a “mean girl” by a former close friend.

Browse through the slideshow to see the celebrities Megyn Kelly named as the “meanest” and to also see the ones she liked interacting with…

Posted To:Megyn Kelly Slideshow