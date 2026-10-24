‘Curious Caterer’ Is Returning to Hallmark! Nikki DeLoach & Andrew Walker Announce New Movie on Hallmark Christmas Cruise!

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on a panel on Hallmark Christmas Cruise
Credit: Just Jared

Curious Caterer is returning to Hallmark Channel!

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker announced the exciting news during a behind-the-scenes panel on board the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise, hosted by People‘s Breanne Heldman.

“When we get off this ship, we’re going to shoot another Curious Caterer,” Nikki announced before throwing her hands into the air in celebration. There have been five movies released so far, with this upcoming installment making the sixth in the popular Hallmark mystery franchise.

It has been more than two years since the previous installment was released and we just learned that Nikki and Andrew will be heading to set right after they get off the cruise. The movie will air in 2027.

“We have to say, you guys are the reason this is happening,” Nikki said. “Also, I was very annoying to [Hallmark executives] Randy Pope and Michelle Vicary about it for about a year, but you guys are the reason. Going on Facebook, on the Instagram accounts, always pushing for another Curious Caterer and our network listened. They always listen. So, we just want to say thank you!”

Andrew added, “The amount of people that came over to us at these conventions, these events and 80% of the people would come over and say, ‘When are you guys going to work together again? When are you going to do another Curious Caterer?’ And so, we made sure we would either record you or just immediately go back to the powers-that-be and tell them, ‘Hey guys! We had 423 people tell us over the course of this weekend!’ Anyway, thank you so much to you guys for speaking up. We’re so excited.”

“And it’s a good one, guys! A lot of murders, a lot of cooking, a little bit of curiosity,” Andrew joked.

Follow along with Just Jared’s live blog for all of the latest updates from the Hallmark Christmas Cruise!

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