‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 4: Is It Renewed? Creator Erin Foster Shares Update

Credit: Atlantic Records

Nobody Wants This is back with Season 3, but will the Netflix series return for another season?

The hit romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody released all 10 episodes of its third season on Thursday (October 22).

Now, fans are wondering whether they’ll get to see more of Joanne and Noah’s love story.

Series creator Erin Foster is opening up about the show’s future, including whether there’s more story left to tell.

Has Nobody Wants This been renewed for Season 4?

As of Saturday (October 24), Netflix has not renewed Nobody Wants This for Season 4.

However, Erin says she’s interested in continuing the show!

“I do think that there’s more story to tell,” she said in a new interview with Parade.

The creator explained that there are plenty of challenges that come with getting married later in life, which could provide more material for future episodes.

Still, she doesn’t want the series to continue longer than viewers want it to.

“I’d rather people want more than want less,” she said.

Erin also told Decider that the team is ready to return if Netflix orders another season, but they’re waiting to see how audiences respond.

What could happen in Nobody Wants This Season 4?

Warning: Season 3 spoilers ahead!

Season 3 ends with Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) getting married in a surprise beach ceremony.

Erin explained that the writers try to give each season an ending that could work as either a season finale or a series finale.

“I think that you could end any of the three seasons and feel like it was a complete rom-com, and you could also look at it and think there’s a lot more story to tell,” she told Parade.

That means the latest episode could serve as the end of the show, but there are still several stories that could continue.

One possible storyline involves Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons), whose complicated relationship takes another turn in Season 3.

Erin also revealed that she’d be interested in introducing Morgan’s ex-husband, who has been mentioned on the show but has never appeared onscreen.

“I do think that if we do a fourth season, we would want to meet him,” she teased to Decider.

For now, there’s no official Season 4 release date or production schedule.

Netflix previously renewed the show for Season 3 in November 2025, less than two weeks after Season 2 premiered.

All three seasons of Nobody Wants This are currently streaming on Netflix.

If you’re catching up, find out how many episodes are in Nobody Wants This Season 3.

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