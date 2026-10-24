Quentin Tarantino Surprises Fans With First 17 Minutes of Brad Pitt’s ‘Cliff Booth’ Sequel

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Quentin Tarantino just gave fans an unexpected first look at Brad Pitt‘s upcoming movie!

The 63-year-old filmmaker surprised the audience at AFI Fest on Friday night (October 23) by screening the first 17 minutes of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the upcoming sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The surprise came during a special screening of the original 2019 movie at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, followed by a Q&A with Quentin.

Rather than simply discuss the sequel, he offered the audience the opportunity to watch its opening scenes, according to Deadline and TheWrap.

The new movie is written by Quentin, with David Fincher taking over directing duties.

The sequel follows Cliff as he takes on work as a Hollywood fixer, solving problems for people in the entertainment industry.

When does The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth come out?

The movie arrives in IMAX theaters on November 25, before making its streaming debut on Netflix on December 23.

Along with Brad, the cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller, among others.

Brad originally played Cliff in the 2019 movie, earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Quentin previously directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but wrote the screenplay for the new installment rather than returning to direct.

The filmmaker also spoke about the original movie during Friday’s event, including his attachment to its characters and the fictional version of Hollywood he created.

“It’s not about a story, the fact that it’s just about this folklore that’s a mix of real things that happened back then and real people and a real industry, and then also this kind of fantastical version that I created,” he told the crowd, via TheWrap.

The full 17-minute preview has not been publicly released.

Find out what Quentin Tarantino recently said about what is expected to be his final movie as a director.

Posted To:Brad Pitt Carla Gugino Cliff Booth David Fincher Elizabeth Debicki Leonardo DiCaprio Movies Netflix Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Peter Weller Quentin Tarantino Scott Caan The Further Mis-adventures Of Cliff Booth Yahya Abdul-Mateen II