Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Why Marvel Was Concerned About Casting Him as the Devil in ‘Ironheart’

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Sacha Baron Cohen is revealing the surprising conversation he had with Marvel before joining Ironheart.

The 55-year-old actor played the demon Mephisto in the Disney+ series, but the show’s creative team wanted to make sure he was comfortable taking on the role because of his Jewish background.

During a live Happy Sad Confused interview with Josh Horowitz at New York City’s 92nd Street Y on Wednesday (October 21), Sacha recalled how the team brought up concerns about antisemitic stereotypes when offering him the part.

“It was a wonderful meeting when I was offered it,” he said, via Variety.

What did Marvel say to Sacha Baron Cohen?

Sacha explained that the show’s creative team was aware of the history of Jewish people being unfairly associated with the devil.

Rather than simply offering him the role, they wanted to make sure he wouldn’t be offended by the casting.

He recalled the team explaining that they understood the negative history behind those stereotypes and wanted to be respectful.

“It was such an amazingly considerate, empathetic thing to say,” he recalled.

Sacha said he had no issue with playing the character and appreciated that the team took the time to address the concern.

The moment was especially meaningful to him because he said Jewish people don’t always feel that others understand their experiences.

“I think for the Jews out there, sometimes we don’t feel seen,” he said.

He also praised the mostly Black producing and directing team for being thoughtful about how the role might affect him as a Jewish actor.

“We don’t feel like people can empathize with us, that we are suffering too. And so to have this entirely Black producing and directing team be so empathetic, was a moment of being seen. It was an amazing experience.”

Who does Sacha Baron Cohen play in Ironheart?

Sacha made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Mephisto in the Season 1 finale of Ironheart, which premiered in July 2025.

Mephisto is a demon from Marvel Comics who is known for making dangerous deals with superheroes.

In the finale, the character offers Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, a deal to bring her late best friend back to life.

Sacha is currently promoting his new movie Ali G: Who Iz I?, which opened in theaters on Friday (October 23).

Find out how Sacha Baron Cohen‘s mystery Marvel character was revealed in the Ironheart finale.

Posted To:Disney Plus Ironheart Josh Horowitz Marvel Sacha Baron Cohen