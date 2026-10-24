Sylvester Stallone Defends Daughter Scarlet’s ‘Tulsa King’ Role: ‘Of Course It’s Nepotism’

Credit: Steve Swisher / Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone clapping back at critics who have called the casting of his daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone in Tulsa King “nepotism.”

The 80-year-old actor, whose show returned with its fourth season on October 16, is defending the casting of Scarlet as stable hand Spencer. She joined the cast back in the first season, but has a larger part to play in the latest season.

Sylvester Stallone argues most parents have performed “a little nepotism”

Speaking to USA Today, Sylvester noted that many critics say “Nepotism is terrible,” but he argues, “Oh please, you’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism.”

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He continued, “Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first. Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot. That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.”

He still wants his kids to work hard and earn the job

That being said, the Rambo star is still intent on ensuring his kids earn it.

“Can they maintain that level of excellence? That’s out of our hands,” Sylvester explained. “But if you can open the door, we’ll see if they have the ability to go through it. People will say, ‘She got that job, it’s too easy.’ You’re right. Perhaps it could be. But to maintain that, to be in front of millions of people, you either got it or you don’t.”

Sylvester has five children in total, three daughters and two sons. Scarlet, 24, is his youngest, whom he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin.

Posted To:Scarlet Rose Stallone Sylvester Stallone Television tulsa king