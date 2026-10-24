What’s Happening With the ‘H3’ Podcast? Hila & Ethan Klein’s Separation, Crew Response & Ethan’s Latest Move

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Ethan Klein says he is working to remove his ownership and financial interests from the H3 Podcast and his joint ventures with wife and co-host Hila Klein.

The update follows Hila‘s announcement that they are navigating a separation and her allegation that Ethan admitted to having an affair. The podcast crew has also said it will not continue working with him, leaving the show’s future uncertain.

“I am working with Hila to urgently remove my ownership and financial stakes in any podcasts, Teddy Fresh, Teddy Glow or any joint venture that I would profit from,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday.

RELATED: Ethan Klein Cheating Scandal: What He Said About Infidelity in Resurfaced Clip

What did Hila Klein say?

Hila shared her statement on Instagram Friday, October 23. She alleged that Ethan admitted to an affair lasting more than six months after she had raised concerns and received what she described as dismissive responses.

“I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she wrote. “My husband is having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months.”

Hila said she still did not know the full extent of the alleged affair and was focused on caring for herself and their children while navigating separation and co-parenting.

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?” You can read her full statement here.

The couple built an online following through their h3h3Productions channel and the H3 Podcast. Hila is also the designer behind the Teddy Fresh clothing brand.

What did the H3 Podcast crew say?

The podcast had already been placed on indefinite hiatus in a post from the H3 account on Thursday. After Hila’s statement, the crew said it would not work with Ethan involved or profit from his participation.

The team expressed support for Hila and said it did not yet know what the decision would mean for the show’s future. No return date or new format has been announced.

What’s next for Ethan Klein and the show?

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Ethan said he is working with Hila to remove his ownership and financial stakes from their podcasts, businesses and any joint ventures that would benefit him.

He said he hopes people can support Hila and the crew without enriching him, and added that he believes they can make a show without his involvement. He described the changes as work in progress.

“I know the crew will make an awesome show, they are packed to the brim with the most talented, creative, hilarious and all around great people,” he concluded.

Ethan’s earlier response asked people to respect his family’s privacy and not contact them. The podcast remains on indefinite hiatus, and the crew has not said what it plans to do next.

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