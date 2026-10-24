Who is Charles Leclerc’s Wife? All About Alexandra Leclerc, Plus The F1 Driver’s Dating History

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Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc is back on the track this weekend!

The 29-year-old Scuderia Ferrari HP driver has topped the timing pages for the first two practice sessions at the 2026 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Hailing from Monaco, Charles is in his eighth season of F1 and his seventh with Ferrari. At the time of this post, he is fifth in the drivers championship with 215 points going into this race weekend.

In his career overall, the driver has entered 188 races, with 55 podiums, nine wins and 27 pole positions. His career point total is sitting at 1,887.

Ahead of his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix, earlier this year, Charles signed a contract extension with Scuderia Ferrari HP!

As the United States Grand Prix continues this weekend, we are taking a look back at the driver’s complete dating history, including his pregnant wife.

Keep reading inside to learn more about Charles Leclerc’s wife, Alexandra…

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