‘Young Sheldon’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Who’s Back on ‘Georgie & Mandy’ Season 3 in 2026

Oct 24, 2026 5 min read
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Still from Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage with Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Montana Jordan.
Credit: CBS

The Cooper family is still part of CBS’ Thursday lineup, but some of the most familiar faces have gone off in completely different directions since Young Sheldon ended after seven seasons in 2024.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are carrying Georgie and Mandy’s story into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, now in its third season. The spinoff follows the couple as they raise their young daughter in Texas, and its latest episodes have brought Mary and Missy back into the story.

Other former cast members have popped up in guest roles or taken on new projects, from an HBO comedy revival to a Fox series. Here’s where the Young Sheldon stars are now and who’s appearing in season 3, which premiered earlier this October on CBS.

Keep clicking through the slideshow to see what the cast of Young Sheldon is up to now…

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