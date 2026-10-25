Adam Lambert, Meg Stalter & More Stars Celebrate Halloween at Grindr’s Pleasure Ball 2026 in NYC (Photos)

Credit: Sansho Scott / BFA

Adam Lambert, Meg Stalter and more stars are celebrating Halloween in style!

The stars stepped out for Grindr’s third annual Pleasure Ball, held on Thursday night (October 22) at Musica in New York City.

This year’s invitation-only party featured a futuristic theme called “Future Lovers,” with guests showing off elaborate costumes inspired by outer space, science fiction and more.

Adam went all out with a dramatic black leather outfit, spiked collar and striking black-and-white makeup.

Meanwhile, Hacks star Meg Stalter took the stage in a white astronaut costume for a special performance featuring songs from her debut album Crave.

The 36-year-old actress and comedian performed “Prettiest Girl in America,” “GAY,” “I Need You” and “Famous Me.”

“Performing at the Grindr Ball makes sense because Grindr is a dating app and I’m sort of a matchmaker!” Meg said in a statement ahead of the event.

“Now that I found my perfect girlfriend and I’m sooo in love I want others to find love! (My friends call me Miss Love!). The Queer community is so important to me and I’m so excited to celebrate Gay Halloween together!”

“Anyways! I love gay people, and I can’t wait to dance the night away,” she added.

Who else attended Grindr’s Pleasure Ball 2026?

Other guests included fashion designer Christian Siriano, nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch, Pose actress Dominique Jackson, Anna Delvey, Judi Jupiter and performer Joey Arias.

Ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley hosted the evening’s costume competition, with Christian, Susanne, Kelly Cutrone and Grindr Chief Marketing Officer Tristan Pineiro serving as judges.

DJs Tommy Hart and Griffin Maxwell Brooks provided the music throughout the night.

The party also supported Grindr for Equality, the dating app’s social impact initiative, which has committed to connecting 10 million LGBTQ+ people with HIV prevention services by 2028.

Click through the gallery to see photos of Adam Lambert, Meg Stalter and more stars at Grindr’s 2026 Pleasure Ball…

The event followed some unexpected drama surrounding its guest list earlier in the week.

Posted To:Adam Lambert Christian Siriano Event Photos Grindr Halloween Kelly Cutrone Meg Stalter NSFW Susanne Bartsch