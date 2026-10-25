Adam Lambert, Meg Stalter & More Stars Celebrate Halloween at Grindr’s Pleasure Ball 2026 in NYC (Photos)

Oct 25, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Adam Lambert and Meg Stalter composite photo from Grindr Pleasure Ball
Credit: Sansho Scott / BFA

Adam Lambert, Meg Stalter and more stars are celebrating Halloween in style!

The stars stepped out for Grindr’s third annual Pleasure Ball, held on Thursday night (October 22) at Musica in New York City.

This year’s invitation-only party featured a futuristic theme called “Future Lovers,” with guests showing off elaborate costumes inspired by outer space, science fiction and more.

Adam went all out with a dramatic black leather outfit, spiked collar and striking black-and-white makeup.

Meanwhile, Hacks star Meg Stalter took the stage in a white astronaut costume for a special performance featuring songs from her debut album Crave.

The 36-year-old actress and comedian performed “Prettiest Girl in America,” “GAY,” “I Need You” and “Famous Me.”

“Performing at the Grindr Ball makes sense because Grindr is a dating app and I’m sort of a matchmaker!” Meg said in a statement ahead of the event.

“Now that I found my perfect girlfriend and I’m sooo in love I want others to find love! (My friends call me Miss Love!). The Queer community is so important to me and I’m so excited to celebrate Gay Halloween together!”

“Anyways! I love gay people, and I can’t wait to dance the night away,” she added.

Who else attended Grindr’s Pleasure Ball 2026?

Other guests included fashion designer Christian Siriano, nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch, Pose actress Dominique Jackson, Anna Delvey, Judi Jupiter and performer Joey Arias.

Ballroom icon Dashaun Wesley hosted the evening’s costume competition, with Christian, Susanne, Kelly Cutrone and Grindr Chief Marketing Officer Tristan Pineiro serving as judges.

DJs Tommy Hart and Griffin Maxwell Brooks provided the music throughout the night.

The party also supported Grindr for Equality, the dating app’s social impact initiative, which has committed to connecting 10 million LGBTQ+ people with HIV prevention services by 2028.

Click through the gallery to see photos of Adam Lambert, Meg Stalter and more stars at Grindr’s 2026 Pleasure Ball…

Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests
Grindr Pleasure Ball 2026 NYC Musica guests

The event followed some unexpected drama surrounding its guest list earlier in the week.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
Noah Wyle

People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!

PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026 has been revealed and this year’s selection is…The Pitt heartthrob Noah Wyle (who just […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. simple and straightforward alt text for this photo of jason priestly for entertainment news site Actor Jason Priestley smiles while posing on a red carpet in a dark grey suit jacket and a light blue button-down shirt. I can optimize this description for you if you tell me: • If you need to include the specific event name • A preferred character limit if your CMS requires one • Any details about other photos in the gallery you need to match stylistically Let me know how you would like to proceed. Try without personalization You sent: 1 image and said: same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell same prompt for this photo of drew barrymore and kristen bell A side-by-side composite photo featuring actor Drew Barrymore on the left in an oversized white button-down shirt and large metallic earrings, and actor Kristen Bell on the right in a textured, off-the-shoulder red dress.
    Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore & Kristen Bell Remove Makeup, Hair Extensions During TV Interview
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday