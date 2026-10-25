Adam22 & Lena The Plug Are Back Together After Announcing Separation: ‘Gave This Man a Second Chance’

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Adam22 and Lena The Plug are back together!

The 42-year-old podcaster and the 35-year-old content creator have reconciled after announcing their separation in September.

Lena confirmed the news on Instagram over the weekend at the same time as their appearance as a couple at Drake‘s 40th birthday celebration in New York City.

“Really gave this man a second chance. Pls don’t mess it up. Happy 10 years,” she captioned the post, which was set to Drake‘s song “Solar Eclipse.”

The couple was also spotted attending the rapper’s star-studded birthday party at Delilah on Saturday night (October 24), alongside celebrities including Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and Alix Earle.

The reunion comes just weeks after Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, announced that he and Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, were taking a break from their marriage.

During a September 7 episode of his No Jumper podcast, Adam explained that the couple had been dealing with relationship problems and decided to separate.

He admitted that his busy work schedule had contributed to their problems, explaining that Lena had been handling much of the responsibility at home and caring for their daughter.

“I think my extremely one-sided lifestyle of doing podcasts all day every day and not really making myself a terribly active participant in the family life is probably like the biggest factor,” he said at the time.

Adam also said it was “certainly a possibility” they could get back together.

Their separation also followed a strange situation earlier this year involving divorce papers that were reportedly filed in Lena‘s name.

Lena denied filing for divorce and claimed that someone had submitted the paperwork while pretending to be her. The case was later dismissed, according to TMZ.

Despite that situation, the couple later confirmed that they were experiencing real problems in their relationship.

Adam and Lena began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in May 2023. They share a daughter, Parker, who was born in 2020.

Now, it looks like they’re giving their marriage another chance.

Check out all the celebrities who attended Drake‘s second 40th birthday party, including Adam22 and Lena The Plug.

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