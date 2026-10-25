Brazil President Lula Wins Reelection, Defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 Election

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Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won another term as president of Brazil!

The 80-year-old politician, commonly known as Lula, defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, in the country’s presidential runoff election on Sunday (October 25).

According to the Associated Press, Brazil’s electoral court confirmed Lula‘s victory after all votes were counted.

Lula received approximately 51.8% of the vote, while Bolsonaro earned 48.2%. The president finished nearly 4.4 million votes ahead of his opponent.

The victory means Lula will serve a fourth, nonconsecutive term as president, beginning January 5, 2027.

Flávio is the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost his reelection bid against Lula in 2022.

The election was closely watched due to the political differences between the two candidates. Lula is a left-wing politician who has frequently criticized President Donald Trump, while Flávio is a right-wing politician who supports him.

Bolsonaro initially finished ahead of Lula during the first round of voting earlier this month, but neither candidate received enough votes to win outright, leading to Sunday’s runoff.

Lula also received support from several major celebrities throughout his reelection campaign.

Brazilian superstars including Anitta, Luísa Sonza, Ivete Sangalo, Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso publicly backed the president, while actor Wagner Moura recorded a campaign video supporting him.

International stars including Madonna, Bella Hadid, The Strokes, Roger Waters, Tom Morello and Bring Me the Horizon singer Oliver Sykes also expressed support for Lula ahead of the election.

The election also saw some controversy after voting hours were extended by two hours following transportation problems and heavy rain in parts of Brazil.

Following the results, supporters of Lula gathered in the streets to celebrate his victory.

Read more about the 2026 Brazilian presidential election results.

Posted To:Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva Lula Politics