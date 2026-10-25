Ciara Miller & Kyle Cooke Share a Kiss In New ‘Summer House’ Preview, Cast Teases Season 11 at Bravo Fan Fest

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“Summer should be fun!” is what Kyle Cooke exclaimed in an iconic Summer House moment from season two, and that’s exactly what it was this past summer.

The Bravo reality series is returning for an eleventh season, which was filmed earlier this year, and the first preview for what’s to come was unveiled at Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday (October 24) in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the teaser clip, the cast plays a game of Spin the Bottle, and the 44-year-old reality star and DJ’s spin just so happened to land on none other than Ciara Miller!

Once it’s declared that Ciara is the one Kyle has to kiss, she is surprised and the whole house chants for them to make out.

“You guys owe it to each other,” Jesse Solomon exclaims.

“This is so crazy!” Ciara says before they kiss.

Kyle and Ciara‘s kiss comes months after his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, and her ex, West Wilson, revealed they were seeing each other after the married couple’s separation.

Kyle Cooke talks kissing Ciara Miller at Bravo Fan Fest

After the preview clip of their kiss was played at the fan convention, Kyle talked about it during a panel.

“A lot of layers there. Shout out to my hall pass, Ciara,” he said.

Then, he was asked if that felt like “some sort of revenge” after everything they went through with their exes.

“I couldn’t control how the bottle spun, but somehow there was magnetic force and it all happened,” Kyle replied.

When asked how likely it was that they would kiss again, the DJ said, “No, no. We’re strictly platonic. That’s why it was so awkward. I was like, ‘Oh god.’ I joked for years that she was my hall pass and then I’m like, ‘Oh, I gotta kiss my hall pass? Oh sh**.” No, but she’s amazing.”

Carl Radke and Mia Calabrese tease a “single” and “exciting” Summer House season 11

During another panel at Bravo Fan Fest, Carl Radke and Mia Calabrese teased the upcoming season.

Carl said that there will be new faces he thinks everyone is going to love, that everyone on the cast was single, and there are hookups in the house. Though he teased, “I can’t say who.”

Mia added that this summer was “so exciting” and there was something going on every weekend.

“I would leave on Sunday like, what just happened?” she said, while Carl added he still wonders what happened over the summer.

If you missed it, a first look at the Below Deck Mediterranean and Summer House crossover was also revealed at Bravo Fan Fest.

RELATED: ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Cast Revealed: 5 Stars Exit, 8 Return and 4 New Additions Rumored

Posted To:Bravo Ciara Miller Kyle Cooke Summer House Television