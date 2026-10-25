Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Mourn the Loss of Their Beloved Dog Romie

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Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved family members.

The 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge shared a sweet video on Instagram on Sunday (October 25), sharing that his dog of 14 years, Romie, has passed away.

“14 years by my side … I miss you so much already … My heart aches … Goodbye my son … My Romie boy … I will love you forever,” Derek wrote over the video.

Derek wrote in the caption, “Romie came into my life when I was just trying to figure life out, it was just me and him. And for a long time, he was my constant. He saw me at my worst and at my best. He loved me through it all and somehow gave me purpose when I couldn’t find it myself.”

“He watched me grow up, fall in love, become a husband. And when he started to get tired, I asked him to hold on so he could meet his little sister, and he kept his promise. He held on,” the dancer continued. “Waking up without him feels unreal. I keep looking at that spot where he’d usually come around the bushes, waiting, hoping. It’s strange to know he won’t come around that bend again. But thank you, my boy, for choosing us, for carrying me, for giving me so much.”

“There’s an ache that feels unbearable. But it’s also proof that love lived here fully. And you always will.

Goodbye for now my sweet sweet Romie Boy,” he concluded.

Derek‘s wife, Hayley, also shared a tribute to Romie a couple of hours later.

“Romie boy. My buddy boy,” Hayley started her post. “This ache is unlike anything. For 11 beautiful years, I had the privilege of loving you with my whole heart and being loved by you in return. You were the first dog I called mine after moving to Los Angeles, and I couldn’t have asked for a better companion over the years.”

“My OG adventure buddy, my snuggler, the leader of our pack, and our sweet, gentle 65lb boy who thought he was a lap dog and loved with his entire being. You were there for it all and showed us what unconditional love truly means, and I hope you felt every ounce of our love for you in return, until the very end.”

“Thank you, @derekhough, for bringing Romie into my life. He was truly the best boy, the greatest protector of our family, the sweetest big brother to Luna and Everley, and he will be the best guardian angel,” Hayley continued, “Eleven years with you will never feel like enough, but what a gift it was to be loved by you. I will carry you with me and love you for the rest of my life. I miss you so much. Until we find each other again, my buddy boy.”

Several DWTS pros, and Derek‘s sister, Julianne Hough, shared their condolences in the comments of their posts.

Our thoughts go out to Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert during this time.

Posted To:Celebrity Pets Derek Hough hayley erbert