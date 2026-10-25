Drake Celebrates 40th Birthday With Another Star-Studded Party: Guest List Includes Travis Scott, Jack Harlow & More

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Drake is keeping his 40th birthday celebrations going with another star-studded night out!

The “Hotline Bling” rapper, who officially turned 40 on Saturday (October 24), marked the milestone with another celebration in New York City after throwing a lavish party the previous evening.

This time, the festivities took place at Delilah, where a number of famous faces were photographed arriving for the occasion.

Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Alix Earle, Adam22, Lena The Plug, Loe Shimmy, Giggs, Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker were among the stars spotted arriving for the Saturday night event.

The night reportedly featured another performance, too! According to Vogue, Drake took the stage during Saturday’s celebration and was joined by Popcaan.

Drake wore an animal-print Chrome Hearts jacket over a white shirt, red leather pants and dark boots as he made his way into the star-studded event.

The gathering marked the latest celebration in a busy birthday week for the Canadian superstar.

Just one night earlier, Drake hosted a massive party at Casa Cipriani on Friday (October 23), where the Backstreet Boys surprised attendees with a performance of their classic hit “I Want It That Way.”

Drake even joined the boy band onstage to sing along!

According to People, approximately 400 guests attended Friday’s festivities, which included designer handbags from Chanel and Hermès, along with cash prizes reportedly reaching as high as $1 million.

An attendee also told the outlet that a second birthday party was planned for Saturday night.

The celebrations began earlier in the week in Drake‘s hometown of Toronto, where he gathered with friends at the CN Tower before heading to New York City.

Check out all the details from Drake‘s extravagant first New York City birthday party, including the surprise Backstreet Boys performance.

Posted To:Adam22 Alix Earle Ashtin Earle Drake Giggs jack harlow Landon Barker Lena The Plug Loe Shimmy Popcaan Travis Scott