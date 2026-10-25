Every ‘Final Destination’ Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best (See Which One Has the Highest Score!)

Credit: Getty

The Final Destination franchise has been terrifying moviegoers for more than 25 years.

The popular horror series began with the original 2000 movie starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith and Seann William Scott.

Unlike other horror franchises featuring masked killers, the Final Destination movies follow people who escape deadly disasters after experiencing frightening premonitions, only to discover that Death isn’t finished with them.

Since the first film, the franchise has delivered some unforgettable scenes, including a deadly highway pileup, a roller coaster disaster, and a horrifying suspension bridge collapse.

The series returned in 2025 with Final Destination Bloodlines, its first installment in 14 years, starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Brec Bassinger and the late Tony Todd.

The sixth movie became the biggest box-office hit in the franchise, earning more than $317 million worldwide. Across all six movies, the series has now brought in more than $980 million at the global box office.

Of course, not every installment has been equally popular with critics.

We’ve rounded up all six Final Destination movies and ranked them from worst to best based on their critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

The lowest-rated movie has just a 28% score, while the highest-rated installment has an impressive 92%.

Click through to see how every Final Destination movie ranks, from worst to best…

Posted To:A.J. Cook Ali Larter brec bassinger Devon Sawa Final Destination horror Kaitlyn Santa Juana Mary Elizabeth Winstead Movies Nicholas D'Agosto Tony Todd