Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Naomie Olindo Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with New Husband Billy Haire

Credit: Instagram: @naomie_olindo

Naomie Olindo is pregnant with her first child!

The 33-year-old former Southern Charm star announced on Sunday (October 25) that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Billy Haire.

“Bébé Billy à Bord!!,” she captioned a set of maternity photos. “Feeling incredibly lucky (and shocked) to be in the chapter of life! And thinking of those still hoping for this chapter of their own.”

Southern Charm stars congratulate Naomie on her baby news

In the comments of her pregnancy announcement, several past and presentSouthern Charm stars shared their congratulations to the Bravo show’s former star.

“I am crying all over again,” Venita Aspen said in one comment, adding in another, “LET’S GO BABY BOY!!!”

Molly O’Connell commented, “omg !!! Congrats !”

Charley Manley wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

“Already so loved!! So excited for you two,” Ryan Albert shared.

Southern Hospitality‘s Bradley Carter and Mia Alario also joined in the congratulatory messages.

“The family is getting bigger,” Bradley commented, along with a hand heart emoji.

Mia wrote, “Congrats Princess!!!!” along with five red heart emojis.

If you didn’t know, Naomie first appeared on Southern Charm as a friend of in seasons 3-5, before joining the main cast in season six. She then took a season off and returned as part of the main cast in season eight before exiting again.

Naomie and Billy just got married this summer

The baby news comes just months after Naomie and Billy tied the knot in France, where she is from.

News was revealed that the couple were dating in August 2025, and that December, they got engaged.

Naomie and Billy got married in July in Provence, France, with his dad officiating the ceremony, and she surprised her new husband with her late dad’s wedding ring resized for him.

During her early days on Southern Charm, Naomie was dating Craig Conover. Previously, Billy was married to Brooks Nader from 2019 to 2024. Their divorce was finalized in 2025.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their big baby news!!!

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