Gayle King Reveals She Only Sleeps 4 to 5 Hours a Night, Shares Her Surprising 3 A.M. Routine

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Gayle King is opening up about her very early morning routine, and it’s not for everyone!

The 71-year-old CBS Mornings co-host revealed that she gets up at 3:24 a.m. every workday, despite usually getting just four to five hours of sleep a night.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, published on Monday (October 19), Gayle admitted that she’s still not used to waking up so early.

“I’m still not used to it, but I’ve just accepted that it’s my reality,” she explained.

She described the schedule as “really brutal,” but said that she loves her job and has accepted that getting up before sunrise is part of the gig.

The TV personality also revealed that her Apple Watch tracks how little sleep she’s getting. She admitted that doctors are concerned when she tells them how few hours she sleeps.

“If I sleep six hours, I’m doing the frickin’ hula,” she joked.

While many people might rely on coffee to get through such an early start, Gayle doesn’t drink caffeine!

Instead, she starts her mornings by hitting snooze three times before enjoying a bubble bath.

She also skips a full breakfast during the workweek, opting for coconut water with pineapple or a white hot chocolate from Starbucks.

“I have a terrible, terrible, terrible sweet tooth,” she admitted.

And don’t expect to find Gayle working out before heading to the studio.

She added that she saves her more intense workouts for weekends and vacations, when she doesn’t have to wake up quite so early.

So what’s the most stressful part of her morning routine? Surprisingly, it’s picking out what to wear!

Gayle admitted that she knows she could save time by choosing an outfit the night before, but she prefers to make that decision in the morning. She also considers who she’ll be interviewing when deciding what to wear.

“I know I should do it the night before. I just never do. If it’s a more serious interview, then I would wear a darker color,” she explained.

Despite the lack of sleep, the journalist says her excitement about life and her career helps keep her going.

The interview comes as Gayle continues her longtime role on CBS Mornings, which airs weekdays starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Earlier this year, Gayle also confirmed that she would be staying at CBS following questions about her future with the network.

Read more from Gayle‘s interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Posted To:CBS CBS Mornings Gayle King Television